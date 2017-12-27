Utilities Up As Traders Buy 2017 Laggards - Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators rose as traders sold out of 2017 winning sectors such as financials and technology stocks and bought into some of the biggest losers, including utilities. The utilities sector of the Standard & Poor's 500 has risen about 8% this year, but that's far shy of the roughly 21% gain for the broad market. Utilities fell out of favor as interest rates looked set to rise, which would take the sheen off the sector for the critical investor base of fixed-income retirees.
