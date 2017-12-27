Tech Companies Flat as Apple Fears Persist -- Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies were more or less flat as fears about demand for Apple's latest iPhone persisted.

Apple shares remained under pressure a session after reports the company could cut its projection for iPhone sales triggered the biggest selloff in years for the firm.

Energous shares surged after the wireless-charging technology firm said the Federal Communications Commission certified its transmitter, which can charge devices from a distances. An affordable wireless-charging option is an attractive proposition for makers of mass-market cell phones.

Tesla ticked down after brokerage KeyBanc Capital Markets warned that it could have fewer deliveries of its Model 3 than previously anticipated.

Shares of Pareteum surged after the maker of telecommunications software said it had developed technology to incorporate the "blockchain" ledger that underpins cryptocurrencies into its business.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

December 27, 2017 16:41 ET (21:41 GMT)