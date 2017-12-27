Yield-Starved Investors Bow to Bond Sellers' Demands

Continue Reading Below

Rampant demand for leveraged loans is allowing private-equity firms to water down legal safeguards for investors. Many worry that such changes could result in higher losses for investors during the next downturn.

Former Bush-Era Economists Considered for Fed's No. 2 Job

The White House has interviewed two economists who served in senior positions in the George W. Bush administration to serve as the vice chairman of the Federal Reserve Board.

Tech Sector Under Pressure in Europe, Asia

The technology sector remained under pressure in Europe and Asia while a recent rally in oil and copper prices drove gains in shares of global energy and mining companies.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Oil Slips Off More Than Two-Year High

Oil markets eased off a 2 1/2 -year high after a pipeline blast in Libya disrupted supplies and caused a price spike.

Homeowners Rush to Prepay 2018 Property-Tax Bills

Homeowners across the nation are rushing this week to prepay their property taxes for 2018 before the Republican tax law kicks in Jan. 1 and effectively raises the levy on higher-end homes.

South Korean Economy Projected to Grow 3% in 2018

The government expects economic growth to slow next year after a faster-than-expected expansion in 2017.

Home Prices Jump in October

Home prices continued to rise in October as demand increased for homes but tight inventories nationwide limited supply.

Moody's Amps Up Worries About Office Space Glut

Moody's has joined the growing chorus of voices raising concern about a possible glut of new office space that could hurt some market participants.

Tax Law Could Further Slow Down a Bank Favorite: Jumbo Mortgages

The tax overhaul eliminates some benefits of homeownership, particularly for high-end homes. And the borrowers who buy those homes are exactly whom banks have been targeting.

Industrial Land Prices Spike in 2017

Prices for industrial land have shot up this year due to strong demand for warehouses and a diminishing supply of viable sites.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 27, 2017 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)