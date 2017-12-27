Former Bush-Era Economists Considered for Fed's No. 2 Job

The White House has interviewed two economists who served in senior positions in the George W. Bush administration to serve as the vice chairman of the Federal Reserve Board.

Energy Sector Leads European Shares Higher

Energy and mining companies were the best performers in global stock markets after oil and copper prices climbed to multiyear highs this week, while the technology sector continued to lag behind.

Oil Slips Off More Than Two-Year High

Oil markets eased off a 2 1/2 -year high after a pipeline blast in Libya disrupted supplies and caused a price spike.

Oil Prices Rise to Two-Year Highs

U.S. crude rose to $59.97 a barrel, the highest settlement since June 2015, following a pipeline explosion in Libya.

South Korean Economy Projected to Grow 3% in 2018

The government expects economic growth to slow next year after a faster-than-expected expansion in 2017.

Home Prices Jump in October

Home prices continued to rise in October as demand increased for homes but tight inventories nationwide limited supply.

U.S. Stocks Edge Lower

U.S. stocks edged lower in their first day of trading since the Christmas holiday. Declining shares of Apple and some of the companies that supply it pulled major indexes down, while financial firms also struggled.

Moody's Amps Up Worries About Office Space Glut

Moody's has joined the growing chorus of voices raising concern about a possible glut of new office space that could hurt some market participants.

Tax Law Could Further Slow Down a Bank Favorite: Jumbo Mortgages

The tax overhaul eliminates some benefits of homeownership, particularly for high-end homes. And the borrowers who buy those homes are exactly whom banks have been targeting.

Retailers Feel Shoppers' Christmas Cheer

Shoppers of all income levels spent more this holiday season, prompting some Yuletide joy among retailers that struggled through a difficult year.

