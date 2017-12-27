China's Geely Accelerates Global Growth With Volvo Truck Stake

Geely, the owner of Volvo Car, said it has agreed to acquire a stake in Swedish truck and bus maker Volvo AB, valued at $3.24 billion, marking another big step in the Chinese auto maker's push outside its home country.

Shell, Barclays Detail Billions in Tax-Linked Charges

Royal Dutch Shell and Barclays Bank said they would take large charges attributable to the U.S. tax overhaul-joining a parade of global firms in recent days disclosing how American tax-bill changes will affect their bottom line.

1MDB Makes Final Payment to Abu Dhabi Fund

The Malaysian state-investment fund said it has paid all that is required to be paid to Abu Dhabi's IPIC, its former business partner, by December.

Nissan Makes Unconventional Bet on Rental-Car Market to Boost U.S. Sales

The Japanese auto maker's push into the sector comes as Detroit car companies are cutting back and focusing more on retail buyers.

Elon Musk Touts Tesla Pickup Plans, Though Light on Detail

Elon Musk teased details for a pickup truck that would challenge Ford Motor Co. and others in one of their most lucrative segments-though, true to form, the Tesla Inc. chief was vague about his intentions.

Uber to Sell U.S. Auto-Leasing Business to Startup Fair.com

Uber is selling its U.S. subprime auto-leasing business to startup-car marketplace Fair.com, ending a bid to attract drivers who lack regular access to vehicles.

Nintendo Delays Rollout of Larger Switch Game Cards Until 2019

Nintendo told outside game developers it is delaying delivery of 64-gigabyte game cards for the Switch console, meaning gamers may have to wait longer for some data-rich software titles.

Employee Mentorship Program Gets a Reboot

Instead of simply assigning mentors to staff members through an algorithm, PayPal started a new program in 2017 that gives its employees greater choice in deciding who will advise them.

Disney-Fox Deal Gives Glimmer of Hope for Movie Lovers

To compete with Netflix, Disney is counting on Fox to help produce a wider array of movies including lower-budget originals for its Hulu streaming service.

What Can Dislodge Tencent as King of the Videogames?

Predicting the success of videogames is a bit like predicting how movies will fare-much relies on the fickle winds of public taste. How, then, has China's Tencent-now the world's largest games company-survived and prospered?

