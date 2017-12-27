Shell, Barclays Detail Billions in Tax-Linked Charges

Royal Dutch Shell and Barclays Bank said they would take large charges attributable to the U.S. tax overhaul-joining a parade of global firms in recent days disclosing how American tax-bill changes will affect their bottom line.

China's Geely Accelerates Global Growth With Volvo Truck Stake

Geely, the owner of Volvo Car, said it has agreed to acquire a stake in Swedish truck and bus maker Volvo AB, valued at $3.24 billion, marking another big step in the Chinese auto maker's push outside its home country.

Elon Musk Touts Tesla Pickup Plans, Though Light on Detail

Elon Musk teased details for a pickup truck that would challenge Ford Motor Co. and others in one of their most lucrative segments-though, true to form, the Tesla Inc. chief was vague about his intentions.

1MDB Makes Final Payment to Abu Dhabi Fund

The Malaysian state-investment fund said it has paid all that is required to be paid to Abu Dhabi's IPIC, its former business partner, by December.

Nintendo Delays Rollout of Larger Switch Game Cards Until 2019

Nintendo told outside game developers it is delaying delivery of 64-gigabyte game cards for the Switch console, meaning gamers may have to wait longer for some data-rich software titles.

What Can Dislodge Tencent as King of the Videogames?

Predicting the success of videogames is a bit like predicting how movies will fare-much relies on the fickle winds of public taste. How, then, has China's Tencent-now the world's largest games company-survived and prospered?

Sexual-Harassment Scandals Are Reshaping CEO Searches

Corporate boards are taking a tougher stance in vetting CEO candidates out of fear that the scourge of sexual misconduct may reach the corner office.

Mallinckrodt to Buy Sucampo Pharmaceuticals for About $840 Million

Mallinckrodt will buy Maryland-based Sucampo Pharmaceuticals for about $840 million, the companies said, as the drug giant looks to diversify its portfolio after regulatory scrutiny has hurt its opioid sales.

Uber to Sell U.S. Auto-Leasing Business to Startup Fair.com

Uber is selling its U.S. subprime auto-leasing business to startup-car marketplace Fair.com, ending a bid to attract drivers who lack regular access to vehicles.

What's Good for Reliance Could Be Good for India

A high-profile debt resolution at one of India's most storied companies, Reliance Communications, could signal a big change for India's corporate-debt problem.

December 27, 2017 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)