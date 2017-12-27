Elon Musk Touts Tesla Pickup Plans, Though Light on Detail

Continue Reading Below

Elon Musk teased details for a pickup truck that would challenge Ford Motor Co. and others in one of their most lucrative segments-though, true to form, the Tesla Inc. chief was vague about his intentions.

1MDB Makes Final Payment to Abu Dhabi Sovereign-Wealth Fund

The move could alleviate concern about Malaysian state securities for foreign investors, who own a significant share of government bonds in the Southeast Asian nation.

Nintendo Delays Rollout of Larger Switch Game Cards Until 2019

Nintendo told outside game developers it is delaying delivery of 64-gigabyte game cards for the Switch console, meaning gamers may have to wait longer for some data-rich software titles.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Mallinckrodt to Buy Sucampo Pharmaceuticals for About $840 Million

Mallinckrodt will buy Maryland-based Sucampo Pharmaceuticals for about $840 million, the companies said, as the drug giant looks to diversify its portfolio after regulatory scrutiny has hurt its opioid sales.

Uber to Sell U.S. Auto-Leasing Business to Startup Fair.com

Uber is selling its U.S. subprime auto-leasing business to startup-car marketplace Fair.com, ending a bid to attract drivers who lack regular access to vehicles.

What's Good for Reliance Could Be Good for India

A high-profile debt resolution at one of India's most storied companies, Reliance Communications, could signal a big change for India's corporate-debt problem.

Harbinger Sues Apollo Over LightSquared Losses

Philip Falcone's hedge fund said it was defrauded by Apollo Global Management into pouring $2 billion into the ill-fated wireless venture formerly known as LightSquared Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Seeks $4 Billion-Plus Deal for Indonesian Bank

Mitsubishi UFG Financial said it planned to take a majority stake in a midsize Indonesian bank, bolstering its presence in a fast-growing Asian nation to balance weakness in Japan.

Disney-Fox Deal Gives Glimmer of Hope for Movie Lovers

To compete with Netflix, Disney is counting on Fox to help produce a wider array of movies including lower-budget originals for its Hulu streaming service.

Retailers Offer Myriad Returns Options to Retain Customers

After a strong holiday shopping season, retailers are bracing for a flood of returns-and not just at the customer service counter.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 27, 2017 05:15 ET (10:15 GMT)