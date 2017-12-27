Materials Up As Dollar Weakens - Materials Roundup

Shares of miners and other commodities producers rose as the dollar weakened amid jitters about the outlook for economic growth. Gold futures, which are particularly sensitive to changes in the value of the dollar, hit another four-week high around $1297 an ounce. Gold futures have now risen about 12% on the year. Copper futures, which have risen steadily this year alongside expectations of global economic growth, hit a three-year high.
Continue Reading Below
-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 27, 2017 16:21 ET (21:21 GMT)