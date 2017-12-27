HNA Views Deutsche Bank as Long-Term Investment -Handelsblatt

China's HNA Group (HNAG.YY) has a long-term interest in Deutsche Bank AG (DB) as an investment, said Alexander Schuetz, who represents HNA on the bank's supervisory board, according to an interview in German daily Handelsblatt.

--A new financing structure shows that HNA wasn't interested in selling its stake in Deutsche Bank, Mr. Schuetz said.

--HNA holds nearly 10% in Deutsche Bank through asset manager C-Quadrat. Mr. Schuetz is founder and member of the management board of C-Quadrat.

