EUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Seesaw As Traders Return From Christmas Break

U.K.'s FTSE 100 on track for record

European stocks struggled for direction on Wednesday, as traders returned from the Christmas holidays to find few catalysts to steer the market direction.

What are markets doing: The Stoxx Europe 600 index was marginally lower at 390.22.

Germany's DAX 30 index was trading around the flatline at 13,069.83, while France's CAC 40 index was flat 5,364.97.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index rose 0.2% to 7,603.76, flirting with a record high (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/miners-lead-ftse-100-higher-toward-record-in-holiday-thinned-trade-2017-12-27).

The euro rose to $1.1880 from $1.1859 late Tuesday in New York.

"A thin volume trading is a general theme across the markets," said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Think Markets, in a note.

"Most traders are away on their holiday and we do not expect much action in the markets, however, the general portfolio rebalancing trade would be the most common feature between now and the end of this year," he added.

Stock movers: Shares of IWG PLC (IWG.LN) rallied 30% after the global workplace provider said it has received an indicative offer proposal from funds managed by affiliates of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) and Onex Corp. (ONEX.T) .

December 27, 2017 06:00 ET (11:00 GMT)