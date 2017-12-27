Correction to Tuesday's New York Property Tax Story

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order that permits municipalities to collect early 2018 property taxes even as partial payments. This will allow tax filers to deduct those levies on their 2017 tax return as long as they make their payments by Dec. 31. "New York, New Jersey Homeowners Rush to Prepay Property Taxes" on Tuesday at 5:49 p.m. ET misstated the date by which tax filers must prepay their property taxes.
December 27, 2017 12:06 ET (17:06 GMT)