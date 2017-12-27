Consumer Shares Slump As Confidence Wobbles - Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell amid further signs that uncertainty about the implications of the tax bill has weighed on consumer confidence. The Conference Board said its measure of U.S. consumer confidence fell in December after having reached its highest level in 17 years in November, mirroring the trend in the University of Michigan's consumer-sentiment survey. Nike shares strengthened after Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note they remain positive on China's sportswear market.
