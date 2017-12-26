What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (December 26, 2017).

Regulators are proposing to roll back safety measures put in place after the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

A tax-overhaul provision is expected to release a tide of U.S. corporate cash from abroad, a development likely to jolt the dollar.

The price of a drug used to treat brain tumors and Hodgkin lymphoma has risen 15-fold since 2013.

Holiday retail sales rose at their best pace since 2011, according to a survey that tracks both online and in-store spending.

UPS used hundreds of its accountants, marketers and other office staff to deliver a crush of holiday shipments before Christmas.

Trading in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is testing many in the Trump administration who had hoped to embrace financial innovation.

Theranos told investors it has secured a $100 million loan from Fortress Investment Group, averting for now a possible bankruptcy filing.

Changes in the tax code are expected to create winners and losers in housing markets, potentially fueling demand in the middle of the country.

Economists are revising up estimates of U.S. economic growth in the coming two years due to tax cuts and government spending increases.

Sequoia Capital is moving to raise about $5 billion for its third global growth fund.

