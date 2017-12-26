Singapore CPI Up 0.6% in November, Beating Forecasts

Singapore's consumer prices rose at a slightly faster pace than expected in November on higher transportation and fuel costs.

The consumer-price index rose 0.6% year over year, compared with the median estimate of a 0.5% gain forecast by seven economists polled by The Wall Street Journal and October's 0.4% advance.

Housing costs, which make up 26.3% of the index, fell 2.4% from a year ago, data released Tuesday by the Department of Statistics showed.

Food prices, which have a 21.7% weighting in the index, rose 1.5%, the data showed. The cost of transportation, which has an index weighting of 15.8%, gained 2.6%.

The central bank's core-inflation measure, which strips out private road transportation and accommodation costs, was stable at 1.5% in November.

December 26, 2017 00:16 ET (05:16 GMT)