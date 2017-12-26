Mallinckrodt to Buy Sucampo Pharmaceuticals for About $840 Million

Mallinckrodt will buy Maryland-based Sucampo Pharmaceuticals for about $840 million, the companies said, as the drug giant looks to diversify its portfolio after regulatory scrutiny has hurt its opioid sales.

Uber to Sell U.S. Auto-Leasing Business to Startup Fair.com

Uber is selling its U.S. subprime auto-leasing business to startup-car marketplace Fair.com, ending a bid to attract drivers who lack regular access to vehicles.

Harbinger Sues Apollo Over LightSquared Losses

Philip Falcone's hedge fund said it was defrauded by Apollo Global Management into pouring $2 billion into the ill-fated wireless venture formerly known as LightSquared Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Seeks $4 Billion-Plus Deal for Indonesian Bank

Mitsubishi UFG Financial said it planned to take a majority stake in a midsize Indonesian bank, bolstering its presence in a fast-growing Asian nation to balance weakness in Japan.

Disney-Fox Deal Gives Glimmer of Hope for Movie Lovers

To compete with Netflix, Disney is counting on Fox to help produce a wider array of movies including lower-budget originals for its Hulu streaming service.

Retailers Offer Myriad Returns Options to Retain Customers

After a strong holiday shopping season, retailers are bracing for a flood of returns-and not just at the customer service counter.

New Cost-Cutting Strategy for Airlines: Buy Planes in Bulk

Airlines looking to lower capital costs are getting together behind a time-tested tactic when negotiating for new aircraft: Buy in bulk for lower prices.

Latest Entrants Into Electric Car Race: Makers of Post-Its, Paint

Automakers and ride-hailing apps aren't the only companies looking to cash in on the shift to electric and self-driving vehicles. Old-line industrial companies such as 3M and paint maker PPG Industries are among those racing to figure out ways to get their products into the cars of the future.

Seoul Allows LG Display to Take OLED Skills to China

South Korea will allow one of its largest companies to build a new organic light-emitting diode production facility in China, the first time a Korean firm will transfer the sophisticated technology abroad.

Under Pressure at Under Armour, CEO Says His Eye Is on the Ball

Under Armour Chief Executive Kevin Plank faces sales declines and executive defections at the sportswear maker-and questions from investors about how he is juggling his private ventures at Plank Industries.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 26, 2017 19:15 ET (00:15 GMT)