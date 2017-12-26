Mallinckrodt to Buy Sucampo Pharmaceuticals for About $840 Million

Mallinckrodt will buy Maryland-based Sucampo Pharmaceuticals for about $840 million, the companies said, as the drug giant looks to diversify its portfolio after regulatory scrutiny has hurt its opioid sales.

Mitsubishi UFJ Seeks $4 Billion-Plus Deal for Indonesian Bank

Mitsubishi UFG Financial said it planned to take a majority stake in a midsize Indonesian bank, bolstering its presence in a fast-growing Asian nation to balance weakness in Japan.

Uber to Sell U.S. Auto-Leasing Business to Startup Fair.com

Uber is selling its U.S. subprime auto-leasing business to startup-car marketplace Fair.com, ending a bid to attract drivers who lack regular access to vehicles.

Retailers Feel Shoppers' Christmas Cheer

Shoppers of all income levels spent more this holiday season, prompting some Yuletide joy among retailers that struggled through a difficult year.

Exempting Small Banks From Volcker Rule Is Popular, but Not With Their Regulator

A Senate proposal to exempt thousands of small U.S. banks from the Volcker rule restrictions on speculative trading is winning broad support-except from the regulator that oversees most of those banks.

Airlines' Rising Costs Threaten Profit Margins

Airlines are paying more for fuel, labor and maintenance, drawing scrutiny from investors who fear the industry's rising costs threaten margins during a record stretch of profitability.

New Cost-Cutting Strategy for Airlines: Buy Planes in Bulk

Airlines looking to lower capital costs are getting together behind a time-tested tactic when negotiating for new aircraft: Buy in bulk for lower prices.

Retail Stocks Jump After Upbeat Holiday Season

An upbeat holiday season is lifting shares of department stores, apparel companies, and specialty retailers.

Under Pressure at Under Armour, CEO Says His Eye Is on the Ball

Under Armour Chief Executive Kevin Plank faces sales declines and executive defections at the sportswear maker-and questions from investors about how he is juggling his private ventures at Plank Industries.

Seoul Allows LG Display to Take OLED Skills to China

South Korea will allow one of its largest companies to build a new organic light-emitting diode production facility in China, the first time a Korean firm will transfer the sophisticated technology abroad.

December 26, 2017 15:15 ET (20:15 GMT)