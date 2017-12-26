On Our Radar

Materials Tick Up As Copper Nears 4-year High -- Materials Roundup

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Shares of miners and other commodities producers ticked up as copper futures hit their highest level in nearly four years. Signs that demand is rebounding in China and pro-growth economic legislation in the U.S. are proving to be a salutary mix for copper prices. The price of the metal is often seen as a gauge of global economic growth and institutional investors express their views of the economy in copper markets.

