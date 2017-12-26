Energy Up After Libya Explosion -- Energy Rondup

Shares of oil and gas companies rose after outages in Libya drove oil prices to a two-and-a-half year high. U.S. crude futures recently traded up $1.33, or 2.27%, to $59.80 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, on track to settle at their highest level since June 2015. An explosion earlier Tuesday on a pipeline leading to Libya's largest oil port of Es Sider is expected to reduce oil production there by up to 100,000 barrels a day, the country's National Oil Co. said on its website. The outage came shortly after a long hiatus in a key North Sea pipeline, The Forties system.
