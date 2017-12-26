On Our Radar

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Tuesday, December 26 2017

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 681,030 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jan-18 13,530 13,915 13,250 13,710 13,620 90 20,236 46,044

Mar-18 13,665 14,200 13,665 13,995 13,880 115 28 152

Apr-18 13,915 14,200 13,915 14,095 13,985 110 12 68

May-18 14,025 14,400 13,700 14,185 14,080 105 619,972 364,198

Jun-18 13,940 14,460 13,850 14,155 14,255 -100 30 240

Jul-18 14,045 14,550 13,950 14,165 14,285 -120 18 282

Aug-18 14,050 14,475 14,050 14,235 14,315 -80 16 94

Sep-18 14,405 14,745 14,060 14,525 14,435 90 40,718 37,796

Oct-18 - - - 14,665 14,480 185 0 10

Nov-18 - - - 14,725 14,665 60 0 66

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

December 26, 2017 02:32 ET (07:32 GMT)