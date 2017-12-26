China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Tuesday, December 26 2017
Continue Reading Below
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 681,030 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Jan-18 13,530 13,915 13,250 13,710 13,620 90 20,236 46,044
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Mar-18 13,665 14,200 13,665 13,995 13,880 115 28 152
Apr-18 13,915 14,200 13,915 14,095 13,985 110 12 68
May-18 14,025 14,400 13,700 14,185 14,080 105 619,972 364,198
Jun-18 13,940 14,460 13,850 14,155 14,255 -100 30 240
Jul-18 14,045 14,550 13,950 14,165 14,285 -120 18 282
Aug-18 14,050 14,475 14,050 14,235 14,315 -80 16 94
Sep-18 14,405 14,745 14,060 14,525 14,435 90 40,718 37,796
Oct-18 - - - 14,665 14,480 185 0 10
Nov-18 - - - 14,725 14,665 60 0 66
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 26, 2017 02:32 ET (07:32 GMT)