Oil Futures Trade Little Changed as Investors Await Supply Cues

Oil futures are trading little changed in Asia on Tuesday as investors await data later this week on U.S. crude oil inventories, which are expected to maintain a downward trend.

--February light, sweet crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange was up 2 cents at $58.49 a barrel in the Globex trading session. February Brent was down 1 cent at $65.24.

--Investors are trading cautiously in thin holiday trading as they weigh the prospect of falling U.S. crude inventories and possibly higher shale oil output. Adding to the uncertainty is whether the Forties pipeline in Europe, which was shut earlier this month, starts up again early next month.

December 25, 2017 23:32 ET (04:32 GMT)