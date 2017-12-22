Utilities Recoup Some Losses After Tough Week -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators recouped some of their recent losses as traders reversed trades that had been in place in anticipation of the tax bill becoming law. Shares of Scana rebounded somewhat, but are still off about 15% on the week after regulators warned the utility it might have to repay money collected from customers to build a now defunct nuclear plant. Other utilities such as PG&E, which could suffer major losses related to Californian wildfires, also incurred large losses on the week. More broadly, utilities have fallen out of favor as bond yields climb, presenting an attractive alternative for fixed-income investors in the power sector.
December 22, 2017 17:27 ET (22:27 GMT)