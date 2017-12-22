USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Dec 22

GX_GR110
Springfield, IL Fri, Dec 22, 2017 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News
Chicago Terminal Grain Report
***No report Mon Dec 25 due to the holiday. ***
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators,
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today.
Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change
SRW Wheat 4.1500-4.2000 30 Days DN 2 -10H to -5H UNCH
Soybeans 9.2025-9.3525 Spot UP 1.5 -30F to -15F UNCH
Soybeans 9.2025-9.3525 15-30 Days UP 1.5 -30F to -15F UNCH
Terminal Elevator Bids
Corn 3.1725-3.2425 Spot UP 1 -35H to -28H UNCH
Corn 3.1725-3.3225 15-30 Days UP 1 -35H to -20H UNCH
Processor Bids
Corn 3.4225-3.4525 Spot UP 2-UP 3 -10H to -7H UP 1-UP 2
Corn 3.4125-3.4325 15-30 Days UP 2 -11H to -9H UP 1
Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April,
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Monthly Prices for: November 2017
SRW Wheat 4.1258
Processor Corn (Spot) 3.2373
Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.1095
Soybeans (Spot) 9.5308
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL
David Humphreys 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov
In state only toll free 888-458-4787
www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt
www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage
1301C RH
December 22, 2017 14:23 ET (19:23 GMT)