Ukraine Naftogaz Claims $75 Billion Court Victory Over Gazprom -Reuters

Ukraine state-owned energy company Naftogaz says it expects savings of more than $75 billion after a Swedish arbitration court ruled in its favor in a dispute with Russian counterpart Gazprom, Reuters reports.

--In an email, Naftogaz told Reuters that the court had ruled in its favor on every point of the natural gas sales arbitration case.

December 22, 2017 07:43 ET (12:43 GMT)