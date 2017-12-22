U.S. Consumer Sentiment Fell Again in December

A gauge of U.S. consumer sentiment declined in December, though it continued to signal solid household confidence during the holiday season.

Continue Reading Below

The University of Michigan on Friday said its final reading for consumer sentiment in December was 95.9, down from a preliminary figure of 96.8. It was 98.5 in November and 100.7 in October, which was its highest level since 2004.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected an upward revision for December to 97.1.

U.S. households have been optimistic this year by several measures, a trend bolstered by low unemployment, healthy economic growth and record-breaking gains for the stock market.

"The recent strength was due to the second-highest assessments of current economic conditions since 2000," said Richard Curtin, the survey's chief economist. "This strength was offset by a slight increase in uncertainty about future economic prospects."

Write to Ben Leubsdorf at ben.leubsdorf@wsj.com

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 22, 2017 10:24 ET (15:24 GMT)