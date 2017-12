Shares of telecommunications companies ticked down as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for deal activity in the sector.

AT&T and Time Warner agreed to extend the deadline to close their combination to June 21, hunkering down for a long battle with the Justice Department, which is filing suit to block the deal.

