New Homes Sell at Best Pace in More Than a Decade

Continue Reading Below

Purchases of newly built single-family homes rose in November to the highest level in more than a decade.

U.S. Consumer Sentiment Fell Again in December

A gauge of U.S. consumer sentiment declined in December, though it continued to signal solid household confidence during the holiday season.

U.S. Consumer Spending Rises in November, Savings Rate at 10-Year Low

Americans spent more and saved less in November, a sign that low unemployment, robust consumer confidence, the prospect of tax cuts and buoyant financial markets are underpinning a strong holiday shopping season.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. Stocks Mostly Flat in Quiet Trading

U.S. stocks bounced around the flatline Friday, as trading quieted heading into the holiday weekend.

Bitcoin Plunges 25% in 24 Hours in a Cryptocurrency Market Rout

The price of bitcoin tumbled sharply, wiping one-fourth of its market value in the past 24 hours alone, as a wave of selling hit the broader cryptocurrency market just before the Christmas holiday weekend.

Reporters Won't Get German Data Early After WSJ Questioned Trading

Germany's statistics agency said it will stop sending sensitive economic data to journalists before it is publicly released, amid evidence from a Wall Street Journal analysis that found suspicious trading patterns in currency-futures markets.

Senate Confirms Robert Jackson, Hester Peirce to Join SEC

The U.S. Senate confirmed two of President Donald Trump's nominees to join the Securities and Exchange Commission, giving the regulatory agency a full slate of commissioners for the first time since 2015.

Demand for U.S.-Made Durable Goods Rises in November

Orders for long-lasting factory goods rose in November, the latest sign of improving demand this year for U.S. manufactured products.

Oil Prices Fall in Thin Trading

Oil prices fell as many traders packed up early and others cashed in ahead of the holiday weekend.

CFPB Moves to Revise Rules on Prepaid Cards, Mortgage Data

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said it is delaying the rollout of its prepaid-card rule and reconsidering aspects of a 2015 mortgage-data disclosure rule, one of the first formal efforts to undo Obama-era regulations under its new Trump-appointed acting director.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 22, 2017 11:15 ET (16:15 GMT)