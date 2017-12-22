Spanish Stocks, Bonds Fall After Catalan Vote

A victory for Catalonia's separatist parties in a regional election sapped some demand for Spanish assets and the euro, even as stocks in Asia and the U.S. were on track to end the week on an upbeat note.

Bitcoin Plunges 25% in 24 Hours in a Cryptocurrency Market Rout

The price of bitcoin tumbled sharply Friday in Asia, wiping one-fourth of its market value in the past 24 hours alone, as a wave of selling hit the broader cryptocurrency market just before the Christmas holiday weekend.

Indian Government Bond Yields Climb as Inflation Worries Return

A selloff in Indian government debt has pushed the yield on 10-year bonds to its highest level since July 2016, as investors assess the country's monetary-policy outlook.

Congress Passes Short-Term Spending Bill to Avoid Government Shutdown

Congress on Thursday passed a short-term spending bill to keep the government funded through mid-January and avoid a partial shutdown looming at week's end.

Catalan Separatists Win Majority of Seats in Regional Assembly

Catalonia's separatist parties won a majority in a pivotal vote for a new regional assembly, reflecting strong support among local voters for the region's independence.

Bank and Energy Shares Pull U.S. Stocks Higher

Shares of banks and energy firms rose Thursday to help major indexes snap a two-day streak of declines.

Fannie, Freddie Modify Repayment Agreements With U.S.

Mortgage-giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will retain some of their quarterly earnings as part of an agreement between the Trump administration and their regulator to allow them to build a small capital buffer against future operating losses.

U.S. Output Grew 3.2% in Third Quarter

U.S. output grew at a 3.2% annual rate in the third quarter, the government said Thursday, a touch below a prior estimate but pointing to economic momentum ahead of a major tax cut.

U.S. Jobless Claims Rose Last Week

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits rose last week, but remain near historic lows, helping to wrap up a year of historic lows for different U.S. employment measures.

ACA Sign-Ups Fall by 4%

The number of consumers signing up for ACA plans through HealthCare.gov declined compared with last year's open-enrollment period, affected by a shorter sign-up window and some steep premium increases.

December 22, 2017 05:15 ET (10:15 GMT)