UnitedHealth Offers $2.7 Billion for Banmédica

UnitedHealth is launching a tender offer to acquire South American health-care provider and insurer Banmédica as it looks for growth abroad.

Roche Bolsters Cancer Portfolio With $1.7 Billion Ignyta Deal

Roche has agreed to buy U.S. cancer-therapy company Ignyta for $1.7 billion, the Swiss drugmaker's latest move to shore up its oncology portfolio as its best-selling treatment faces generic competition.

China's HNA Group Turns to Prized Assets to Borrow Cash

Indebted Chinese conglomerate HNA Group has turned to using some of its most liquid and valuable assets to borrow cash, after some of its traditional financing avenues have become too costly or difficult to pursue.

Brexit Bet Casts Dark Cloud Over Light Sky Hedge Fund

A bad bet on Brexit has led to a painful December for one of this year's stand-out hedge-fund launches, the latest reflection of what is turning into another painful year for some of the industry's biggest names.

Boeing Aims to Bulk Up With Embraer's Small Jets

Boeing's pursuit of Embraer fits one of the goals Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg has set for the aerospace giant: creating a level playing field in the commercial jetliner business.

A Visit to the Latest Blockchain Stock: A Long Island Beverage Maker

Long Island Iced Tea, founded in 2011 as a maker of such drinks as peach and lemon iced tea, became a different company, changing its name to Long Blockchain.

Lifetime Brands to Buy Filament Brands

Kitchenware maker Lifetime Brands said it agreed to buy fellow housewares business Filament Brands in a cash and stock deal valued at $313 million.

A Buffett-Run Firm Is on a Roll, but Warren Has Nothing to Do With It

Investors are always looking for the next Warren Buffett. Some are hoping they have found him in the same family tree.

Schmidt to Step Down as Alphabet Executive Chairman

Google parent Alphabet said Eric Schmidt will step down from his post as executive chairman in January and transition to a role as technical adviser.

Lotte Group Chairman Gets Suspended Prison Sentence in Trial That Gripped South Korea

Lotte Group chairman Shin Dong-bin was convicted of breach of trust and embezzlement but given a 20-month suspended jail sentence, capping a trial that ensnared members of the family controlling South Korea's fifth-largest conglomerate.

December 22, 2017 11:15 ET (16:15 GMT)