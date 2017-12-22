Roche Bolsters Cancer Portfolio With $1.7 Billion Ignyta Deal

Roche has agreed to buy U.S. cancer-therapy company Ignyta for $1.7 billion, the Swiss drugmaker's latest move to shore up its oncology portfolio as its best-selling treatment faces generic competition.

Boeing Confirms Takeover Talks With Brazil's Embraer

Boeing Co. confirmed it is in takeover talks with Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer, potentially strengthening its hand in the regional jet market and helping it counter a move by Airbus to strike a similar deal with Bombardier.

Boeing Aims to Bulk Up With Embraer's Small Jets

Boeing's pursuit of Embraer fits one of the goals Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg has set for the aerospace giant: creating a level playing field in the commercial jetliner business.

Schmidt to Step Down as Alphabet Executive Chairman

Google-parent Alphabet Inc. said Eric Schmidt will step down from his post as executive chairman in January and transition to a role as technical adviser.

Beverage Maker Turns Into Blockchain Stock

Long Island Iced Tea, founded in 2011 as a maker of such drinks as peach and lemon iced tea, became a different company, changing its name to Long Blockchain.

China's HNA Group Turns to Prized Assets to Borrow Cash

Indebted Chinese conglomerate HNA Group Co. has turned to using some of its most liquid and valuable assets to borrow cash, after some of its traditional financing avenues have become too costly or difficult to pursue.

A Buffett-Run Firm Is on a Roll, but Warren Has Nothing to Do With It

Investors are always looking for the next Warren Buffett. Some are hoping they have found him in the same family tree.

Lotte Group Chairman Gets Suspended Prison Sentence in Trial That Gripped South Korea

A South Korean court sentenced Lotte Group chairman Shin Dong-bin to a 20-month suspended jail sentence for breach of trust and embezzlement, capping a tumultuous trial that ensnared members of the family controlling the country's fifth-largest conglomerate.

Xiaomi Plots a Path Out of the Wilderness With a Big IPO

It wasn't long ago that Xiaomi, once China's top smartphone vendor, looked like it was past its prime. But a revival has brought resurgent sales at home and abroad, and now it is looking to cash in by going public.

ADT Files for IPO, Apollo to Continue Control

Home-security company ADT Inc. has filed preliminary documents for an initial public offering, more than a year after it went private in a leveraged buyout.

