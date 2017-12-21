Vinci to Acquire PrimeLine Utility Services

Vinci SA (DG.FR) said Thursday that its subsidiary Vinci Energies has acquired PrimeLine Utility Services from private-equity investment firm First Reserve Corp. (FRCORP.XX).

The French construction company said PrimeLine Utility Services generated a revenue of $506 million pro forma in 2016. The acquisition will boost Vinci Energies' position in North America and reflects the company's strategy of deploying its business activities in North America and expanding the energy infrastructure activities provided by its Omexom brand.

The value of the deal has not been disclosed.

December 21, 2017 12:20 ET (17:20 GMT)