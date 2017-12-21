Telecoms Up in Anticipation Of Deal Making -- Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies rose slightly in anticipation of further deal making. Comcast echoed rival AT&T, saying it would award special bonuses to thousands of employees based on tax overhaul measures and the Federal Communications Commission's decision to scrap so-called net neutrality rules. Comcast said it would award more than 100,000 eligible employees a special $1,000 bonus each.
