U.S. Output Grew 3.2% in Third Quarter

Continue Reading Below

U.S. output grew at a 3.2% annual rate in the third quarter, the government said Thursday, a touch below a prior estimate but pointing to economic momentum ahead of a major tax cut.

U.S. Stocks Higher as Investors Ponder Tax Cut

Moves in global stocks were muted Thursday while bond markets steadied as investors continued to assess the impact of a $1.5 trillion U.S. tax cut.

U.S. Jobless Claims Rose Last Week

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits rose last week, but remain near historic lows, helping to wrap up a year of historic lows for different U.S. employment measures.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Fannie, Freddie Modify Repayment Agreements With U.S.

Mortgage-giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will retain some of their quarterly earnings as part of an agreement between the Trump administration and their regulator to allow them to build a small capital buffer against future operating losses.

Leading Economic Indicators Index Rose in November

A basket of economic indicators rose for the third consecutive month in November. The Conference Board's leading economic index rose 0.4% to 130.9 last month after logging gains in October and September.

Japan's Central Bank Gives No Hints of Policy Change

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda poured cold water on speculation that the central bank is preparing the ground for raising interest rates next year amid a global wave of policy tightening by central banks led by the Federal Reserve.

Oil Prices Held Back by Progress on Pipeline Repair

Oil prices edged lower on news that a damaged North Sea pipeline could soon come back online.

Canada Inflation Rate Crosses 2% Level in November

Annual inflation in Canada picked up steam in November and crossed the 2% level for only the second time in three years, on the strength of higher prices for gasoline, food and cars.

Chicago Fed Index Fell in November

Economic growth in the U.S. slowed in November, according to a report the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago released Thursday.

Brazil Central Bank Expects Slower Inflation, Faster Economic Growth

Brazil's central bank cut its forecasts for inflation for this year and 2018, raised its economic growth projections for the same periods, and indicated it might continue to reduce interest rates.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 21, 2017 11:15 ET (16:15 GMT)