Bank of Japan Gives No Hints of Policy Change

Japan's central bank sticks to its aggressive monetary easing, offering no indication it is considering policy changes despite recent speculation that it may be preparing the ground for rate increases.

Several Asia-Pacific Markets Rebound in Thin Trade

Several Asia-Pacific stock markets rebounded from early declines in thin volumes ahead of the holidays as investors mulled the passage of tax-code changes in the U.S.

A Million-Dollar Bet That Bitcoin Will Hit $50,000

An unidentified trader or traders just made a bet that bitcoin will surge above $50,000 next year, about triple its current price.

Sweeping Tax Bill Heads to Trump for Signature

The most sweeping changes to the tax code in more than 30 years are on the way to President Donald Trump after the House passed a $1.5 trillion tax cut for a second time. But it was uncertain when the president would sign the bill into law.

U.S. Stocks Edge Lower

U.S. stocks inched lower for the second consecutive day after Congress passed the largest overhaul of the U.S. tax system in three decades.

Bitcoin Price Plunges, Recovers as Bitcoin Offshoot Blasts Off

The launch of Bitcoin Cash sparked cries of insider trading and contributed to the price on the original bitcoin falling about $2,000 in less than an hour before recovering.

Tables Turned: Saudi Arabia Hunts for Oil Assets in the U.S.

Saudi Arabia is hunting for an energy deal in American shale country, as economic upheaval pushes it to seek its first international oil-and-gas production investments.

North Korea Is Suspected in Bitcoin Theft

Investigators in South Korea are looking into North Korea's possible involvement in a heist from a bitcoin exchange that collapsed here on Tuesday, according to people familiar with the situation, as the sanctions-choked regime develops new ways to raise money.

U.S. Existing-Home Sales Jumped in November

Sales of previously owned U.S. homes rose in November to the strongest pace in more than a decade, the National Association of Realtors said Wednesday.

New Zealand's Economy Gets Boost From Construction Recovery, for Now

New Zealand's agriculture-rich economy grew solidly in the third quarter, supported by a rebound in construction activity.

December 21, 2017 03:15 ET (08:15 GMT)