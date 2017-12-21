Boeing Confirms Takeover Talks With Brazil's Embraer

Boeing Co. confirmed it is in takeover talks with Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer, potentially strengthening its hand in the regional jet market and helping it counter a move by Airbus to strike a similar deal with Bombardier.

Nike Sales Climb, Despite Declines in North America

Nike Inc. sales climbed in its most recent quarter even as profit and revenue in its home market declined, as the sportswear maker attempted to sell more directly to consumers instead of through retailers and others.

Papa John's Founder to Step Down as CEO

Papa John's International Inc. founder John Schnatter is stepping down as CEO following a tumultuous few months at the pizza chain.

Baseball's Rainmaker Forced Out After Alleged Misconduct

Bob Bowman, long considered one of the most influential executives in media and sports, was pushed out by Major League Baseball after allegations related to his workplace conduct.

Spotify Closes In on Unusual IPO That Boxes Out Bankers

Spotify is expected to receive approval from the SEC to move forward with a listing of its shares on the New York Stock Exchange, a key step in the music-streaming service's plan to avoid a traditional IPO.

Facebook Licenses Music for User-Generated Videos

The world's largest record company licensed its music to Facebook in a deal that paves the way for a new revenue stream for an industry in the early stages of recovery from years of online piracy and other woes. Vivendi's Universal Music Group is the first major music company to strike such a deal.

China's HNA Faces Calls for U.S. Probe

Lawmakers are calling for a national security panel to increase its scrutiny of billions of dollars in U.S. takeovers by HNA Group, including possibly revoking its approval of earlier acquisitions by the Chinese conglomerate.

JPMorgan Rebuked by Swiss Regulator Over Dealings With 1MDB

Switzerland's financial regulator said JPMorgan's Swiss unit had "seriously breached" anti-money-laundering regulations related to its dealings with Malaysian state investment fund 1MDB.

SEC Sues Woodbridge Ex-CEO Shapiro Over Alleged Ponzi Scheme

The Securities and Exchange Commission has sued Robert Shapiro, accusing the former chief executive of Woodbridge Group of operating a Ponzi scheme that raised more than $1 billion from individual investors for the now-bankrupt real estate operation.

Euronav to Buy Gener8 to Create Oil-Tanker Giant

Euronav said it is buying rival Gener8 Maritime, in an all-share deal expected to create one of the world's biggest oil tankers and kick off a round of consolidation in the sector.

