Boeing Held Takeover Talks With Brazilian Aircraft Maker Embraer

Boeing has been in takeover talks with Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer, a move that would strengthen Boeing's hand in the regional jet market and help it counter a recent move by Airbus to strike a similar deal.

Spotify Closes In on Unusual IPO That Boxes Out Bankers

Spotify is expected to receive approval from the SEC to move forward with a listing of its shares on the New York Stock Exchange, a key step in the music-streaming service's plan to avoid a traditional IPO.

JPMorgan Rebuked by Swiss Regulator Over Dealings With 1MDB

Switzerland's financial regulator said JPMorgan's Swiss unit had "seriously breached" anti-money-laundering regulations related to its dealings with Malaysian state investment fund 1MDB.

Fannie, Freddie Modify Repayment Agreements With U.S.

Mortgage-giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will retain some of their quarterly earnings as part of an agreement between the Trump administration and their regulator to allow them to build a small capital buffer against future operating losses.

For Heavily Indebted Firms Like Dell, Tax Bill Delivers a Downside

The tax overhaul will limit the deduction companies take on interest paid on debt, a move that will in particular affect companies that amassed hefty debts because of past deals or relied on debt financing instead of equity.

Conagra Returns to Sales Growth

Conagra Brands returned to growth in its latest quarter as the pivot to a smaller but more-focused food company aimed at consumers' lunch pails, pantries and snack bowls started to pay off.

Euronav to Buy Gener8 to Create Oil-Tanker Giant

Euronav said it is buying rival Gener8 Maritime, in an all-share deal expected to create one of the world's biggest oil tankers and kick off a round of consolidation in the sector.

Georgia Officials Approve Funding for Troubled Nuclear Plant

Georgia officials voted Thursday to continue building two half-finished nuclear reactors even though construction is more than $10 billion over budget and five years late.

Bond Insurer MBIA Targeted by Short Sellers

Hedge funds are increasingly betting on whether bond insurer MBIA can survive heavy losses expected from Puerto Rico's bankruptcy in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

Wal-Mart Suspends a Controversial Shoplifting Punishment

Wal-Mart suspended programs that require suspected shoplifters to undergo an education program for a fee, as more local officials questioned the legality of asking people for money under threat of criminal sanctions.

December 21, 2017 13:15 ET (18:15 GMT)