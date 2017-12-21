Nestle Likely to Sell U.S. Confectionary Business in Early 2018 -Reuters

Nestle has completed a strategic review of its U.S. confectionary business that it said it was conducting in June, and it expects to sell the assets in the first quarter of 2018, Reuters reports.

--The maker of Butterfinger and Baby Ruth candy bars said in June the review excluded Toll House baking products. It said U.S. business generated around $920 million in sales in 2016.

December 21, 2017 12:10 ET (17:10 GMT)