Jump in Durable Goods Expected -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Friday 0830 Durable Goods Orders Nov +2.0% (21) -0.8%*
0830 Personal Income Nov +0.4% (23) +0.4%
0830 Consumer Spending Nov +0.4% (23) +0.3%
0830 Core PCE Prices Nov +0.1% (23) +0.2%
1000 New Home Sales Nov 651K (21) 685K
-- percent change Nov -5.0% +6.2%
1000 Consumer Sentiment Dec 97.1 (14) 96.8**
(Final)
1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Dec 17.0 (3) 16
Composite Index
*Revised Figure
**Dec Prelim Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
