Jump in Durable Goods Expected -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Continue Reading Below

Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Friday 0830 Durable Goods Orders Nov +2.0% (21) -0.8%*

0830 Personal Income Nov +0.4% (23) +0.4%

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

0830 Consumer Spending Nov +0.4% (23) +0.3%

0830 Core PCE Prices Nov +0.1% (23) +0.2%

1000 New Home Sales Nov 651K (21) 685K

-- percent change Nov -5.0% +6.2%

1000 Consumer Sentiment Dec 97.1 (14) 96.8**

(Final)

1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Dec 17.0 (3) 16

Composite Index

*Revised Figure

**Dec Prelim Reading

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 21, 2017 10:14 ET (15:14 GMT)