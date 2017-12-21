Industrials Up as Deal Talk Buoys Embraer -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies rose amid deal intrigue. Shares of Brazilian jet maker Embraer surged after larger rival Boeing confirmed it's in takeover talks with the company, in what may be an effort to find a stronger foothold in the South American jet market and respond to a recent move by Airbus to strike a similar deal with Canada's Bombardier. The Commerce Department estimated that gross domestic product, the broadest sum of goods and services produced across the economy, expanded at a 3.2% rate from July through September, a slightly less rapid pace than previously estimated.
