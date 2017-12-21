Gas Natural Awarded Two New Concessions in Mexico

Spain's Gas Natural SDG SA (GAS.MC) has been awarded two concessions to supply natural gas in the Mexican states of Campeche and Yucatan, the company said Thursday.

The company said it will reach a market of up to 513,000 new potential users in the two concessions.

It plans to invest heavily in expanding the gas-distribution network in the new concession areas over the next five years.

Gas Natural already operates a 20,000-kilometer distribution network in Mexico, as well as four combined-cycle power plants and one wind farm, it said in a press release.

