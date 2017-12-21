Engie Wins Brazil Concession Representing EUR500 Million Investment

Engie SA (ENGI.FR) said Thursday that it has won a concession in Brazil for 1,146 kilometers of transmission lines, representing an estimated investment of around 500 million euros ($592.8 million).

The concession was won Dec. 15 and will last for 30 years, Engie said. It includes the construction, operation and maintenance of the transmission facilities in the Brazilian state of Parana, the French company said. It added that 4,000 direct jobs will be created as a result.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 21, 2017 03:32 ET (08:32 GMT)