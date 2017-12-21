Canada Annual Inflation Climbs 2.1% in November

Annual inflation in Canada picked up steam in November and crossed the 2% level for only the second time in three years, on the strength of higher prices for gasoline, food and cars.

Canada's consumer-price index rose 2.1% on a year-over-year basis in November, Statistics Canada said Thursday, following a 1.4% advance in October. CPI in November slightly topped market expectations for a 2% rise, according to economists at Royal Bank of Canada.

On a month-over-month basis, prices rose 0.3%.

