BMW CEO: Aim at 500,000 Electrified-Vehicle Sales by End-2019 -Wirtschaftswoche

BMW AG (BMW.XE) Chief Executive Harald Krueger said the company aims to increase the cumulative number of electric and hybrid vehicles sold to 500,000 by the end of 2019, reports German business weekly Wirtschaftswoche.

Continue Reading Below

--Until now, the Bavarian car maker has sold more than 200,000 electrified vehicles cumulatively, Mr. Krueger said.

--In 2018, BMW aims at a medium-range double-digit percentage increase in electrified vehicle sales, he told the weekly, noting that a 20% rise wasn't ambitious enough.

Full story: http://bit.ly/2z79Vt3

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

December 21, 2017 04:27 ET (09:27 GMT)