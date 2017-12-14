U.S. FCC meeting briefly evacuated ahead of net neutrality vote

WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission's meeting on net neutrality was briefly interrupted on Thursday as the agency evacuated the meeting room before later reopening it.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the room to be evacuated. Images on a live video feed of the meeting in Washington showed law enforcement officers in the room with dogs. (Reporting by Chris Sanders and David Shepardson; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Andrew Hay)