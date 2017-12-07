Nonfarm Payrolls on Tap -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Thursday 1500 Consumer Credit Oct +$17.2B (9) +$20.83B
Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Nov +195k (22) +261K
0830 Unemployment Rate Nov 4.1% (21) 4.1%
0830 Avg. Hourly Wages* Nov +0.3% (17) -0.04%
1000 Consumer Sentiment Dec 99.9 (18) 98.5**
(Prelim)
1000 Wholesale Inventories Oct -0.4% (10) +0.3%
*All private-sector workers
**End-Nov Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com
