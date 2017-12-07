Bitcoin Tops $15,000 for the First Time

The price of bitcoin topped $15,000 for the first time on Thursday, in a fresh rally that is hitting new highs every day.

Bank Battle Over Basel III Goes to Final Round

Global finance officials are expected to agree on long-awaited banking rules that reach a compromise between opposing European and U.S. views about how to measure the riskiness of lenders.

U.S. Jobless Claims Fall

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits fell last week, signaling a strong labor market that's continuing to tighten.

U.S. Stocks Edge Higher as Tech Shares Rise

U.S. stocks ticked higher Thursday as technology shares rose.

World's Largest Money-Market Fund Caps Daily Investment

The world's largest money-market fund is limiting the daily amount individuals can invest in it, taking further steps to slow inflows after Chinese regulators raised concerns about its rapid growth.

U.S. Hospitals, Schools Rush to Raise Tax-Free Funds

Hospitals, universities and nursing homes across the U.S. are rushing to borrow money tax-free as Congress debates whether to do away with long-held tax exemptions on these bonds beginning Jan. 1.

Oil Edges Up After Stocks-Driven Fall

Oil prices ticked up slightly after closing at a three-week low Wednesday.

Fed's Dudley Says High College Costs Lower Economic Mobility

College has become out of reach for large numbers of students, making it harder for them to earn more than their parents and limiting economic mobility, Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley said.

Ireland Forces U.K. to Confront Brutal Brexit Trade-offs

This week's row over the Irish border marks a significant moment in the progress of Brexit: It is the first time since the referendum that the British political system has been forced to confront a genuine trade-off.

Mexican Consumer Prices Picked Up in November

Inflation accelerated in Mexico during November on higher food and energy costs, as the Bank of Mexico prepares to debate whether it needs to raise interest rates again this month.

