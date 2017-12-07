Bitcoin Tops $15,000 for the First Time

The price of bitcoin topped $15,000 for the first time on Thursday, in a fresh rally that is hitting new highs every day.

U.S. Jobless Claims Fall

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits fell last week, signaling a strong labor market that's continuing to tighten.

Global Stocks Tread Water After Selloff

Global stock markets were little changed after a broad selloff this week as investors continued to track world political developments.

Oil Edges Up After Stocks-Driven Fall

Oil prices ticked up slightly after closing at a three-week low Wednesday.

Public Holidays Knock German Industrial Output

Germans spent more time at the pool and less time with their tools in October, data from the country's Economics Ministry suggested, with industrial output declining by 1.4% on the month in adjusted terms.

What's the New Reason to Buy Stocks?

Why buy stocks now? If the market is to keep on rising, there will need to be new answers, and the tax cut isn't one of them.

Hackers Steal $70 Million in Bitcoin

Nearly $70 million worth of bitcoin was stolen from a cryptocurrency-mining service called NiceHash following a security breach, causing the company to halt operations for at least 24 hours.

U.S. Hospitals, Schools Rush to Raise Tax-Free Funds

Hospitals, universities and nursing homes across the U.S. are rushing to borrow money tax-free as Congress debates whether to do away with long-held tax exemptions on these bonds beginning Jan. 1.

Chinese Banks Face Potential Capital Shortfall, IMF Says

Chinese banks may have insufficient capital to weather potential losses from the nation's rapidly mounting credit risks, the International Monetary Fund said, in a broad review of China's financial system.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 07, 2017 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)