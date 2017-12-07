Global Stocks Diverge: Japan Up, China Down

A day after a regional rout, Asia-Pacific stock markets struggled for direction Thursday, with some locales stable while others extended recent declines.

Millions May Be Missing in Bitcoin Heist

A major bitcoin theft from Slovenia-based NiceHash, which markets itself as the largest cryptomining marketplace, has prompted it to shut down for at least 24 hours.

Chinese Banks Face Potential Capital Shortfall, IMF Says

Chinese banks may have insufficient capital to weather potential losses from the nation's rapidly mounting credit risks, the International Monetary Fund said, in a broad review of China's financial system.

BOJ's Kuroda Flags Factors Underlying Appropriate Pattern of Interest Rates

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda said Thursday that the current pattern of interest rates and yields was appropriate, in the latest attempt by the central bank to tamp down speculation it has become concerned that ultralow interest rates may be causing damage to the banking system.

Australian Trade Surplus Narrows Sharply in October

Australia's monthly trade surplus narrowed sharply to 105 million Australian dollars (US$79.4 million) in October, as iron ore and coal exports weakened, while imports from China climbed.

Australia Banks on Bitcoin Tech to Keep Tabs on Stocks

Australia's main securities exchange is betting on the record-keeping technology that underpins bitcoin to process stock trading in the country.

Whistleblower: Flynn Said Russia Sanctions Would Be 'Ripped Up'

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty last week to lying to the FBI about his conversation with a Russian diplomat, told an American businessman that U.S. sanctions on Russia would be "ripped up" under the Trump administration, a whistleblower told a congressman.

House Republicans Weigh Linking Debt Ceiling Increase to Spending Bill

A group of House Republicans is considering pushing to raise the government's borrowing limit as part of the next long-term spending bill, a move that could help dispatch one of the thorniest issues for GOP lawmakers before next year's primary elections intensify.

Traders Want to Know What Exchanges Earn From Market Data

Some of Wall Street's biggest banks, asset managers and high-speed trading firms have united in a battle over a shared adversary: stock exchanges and the profit they earn from selling market data.

Trump Says U.S. Recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's Capital

President Donald Trump officially recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel on behalf of the U.S. on Wednesday and directed the State Department to begin moving the American Embassy to the holy city, in a White House speech that threatened to spark protest across the Middle East.

December 07, 2017 03:15 ET (08:15 GMT)