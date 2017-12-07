Germany's October Industrial Output Misses Expectations

German industrial output in October was lower than anticipated, data from the country's economics ministry showed Thursday.

In monthly, adjusted-terms factory output declined by 1.4%, disappointing expectations of a 0.7% increase stated in a survey of economists by The Wall Street Journal.

The decline was fairly widespread across sectors, with manufacturing output down 2.0% and construction output falling 1.3%.

Energy output, however, grew by 5.1% on month.

