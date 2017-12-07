On Our Radar

Germany's October Industrial Output Misses Expectations

By Todd Buell Features Dow Jones Newswires

German industrial output in October was lower than anticipated, data from the country's economics ministry showed Thursday.

In monthly, adjusted-terms factory output declined by 1.4%, disappointing expectations of a 0.7% increase stated in a survey of economists by The Wall Street Journal.

The decline was fairly widespread across sectors, with manufacturing output down 2.0% and construction output falling 1.3%.

Energy output, however, grew by 5.1% on month.

December 07, 2017 02:14 ET (07:14 GMT)