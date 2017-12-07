Correction to Berkshire Hathaway Duracell CEO Headline

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s (BRKA, BRKB) battery company Duracell said it is replacing its chief executive and naming two former Procter & Gamble Co. veterans to top positions at the company.

Continue Reading Below

Thom Lachman will the new chief executive, replacing Angelo Pantaleo, who is staying at the head of the company as chairman. Mr. Pantaleo will also join Berkshire Hathaway's Marmon Holdings as president and operating chief.

Mr. Lachman, who previously spent 30 years working at P&G, was hired by Berkshire Hathaway to serve on the Duracell transition team in 2015. Following completion of the deal he was named Duracell's president of North America.

Roberto Mendez, who has 23 years of experience at the consumer-products giant, is replacing Mr. Lachman as head of Duracell's North America operations.

Write to Imani Moise at imani.moise@wsj.com

Corrections & Amplifications

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

This headline was corrected at 10:00 a.m. ET because an earlier version mispelled Hathaway in the headline.

"Berkshire Hathaway Replaces Duracell CEO with P&G Veterans," at 9:30 a.m. ET, mispelled Berkshire Hathaway in the headline.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 07, 2017 10:23 ET (15:23 GMT)