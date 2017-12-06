What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (December 6, 2017).

The Supreme Court wrestled with competing visions of individual rights in the case of a Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a gay couple.

Deutsche Bank received a subpoena earlier in the fall from Mueller's office concerning people or entities affiliated with Trump.

Trump is poised to declare Jerusalem Israel's capital and begin the process of moving the U.S. Embassy.

Russia was banned from the 2018 Winter Olympics for alleged state-sponsored doping at the 2014 games.

Rep. Conyers resigned from the House amid sexual-misconduct allegations against the Michigan Democrat.

The GOP hierarchy is fracturing over Moore, the party's controversial Senate nominee in Alabama.

A series of wildfires ripped through California, burning into urban neighborhoods and forcing evacuations.

Kim Jong Un is a rational actor, U.S. officials believe, a conclusion that is guiding their approach to the North Korean leader.

Houthi forces detained hundreds of fighters loyal to Yemen's ex-president a day after killing him, consolidating control of the capital.

Tillerson pressed European allies to help rein in Iran's missile program and its regional activities.

Venezuela's U.N. envoy said he resigned at President Maduro's request.

